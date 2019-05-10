Image copyright John Kennett Image caption A Volkswagen Golf rammed three police cars

A suspected stolen Volkswagen Golf rammed three police vehicles before a collision involving seven other cars.

Police said the driver rammed force cars trying to get away from officers who spotted him on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall.

Following a pursuit, the Golf then collided with three other cars, resulting in a further four being hit on Pleck Road, Walsall.

Police spotted the vehicle at 09:45 BST.

According to the West Midlands force, a man ran from the Golf following the seven-car smash, and jumped over a nearby wall before being arrested.

It said a 29-year-old was in custody on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Image copyright John Kennett Image caption After the police vehicles were rammed, three other cars were hit, then four more

Two people were checked over at the scene as a precaution and there were no reported serious injuries, police said.

The three vehicles involved in the later collision were not police cars. Two of them were moving and the other caused a shunt into the other four.

Image copyright John Kennett Image caption Two people were checked over at the scene as a precaution

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.