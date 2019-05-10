Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Gurpreet Singh denies killing his wife at their home in Wolverhampton

A businessman accused of strangling his wife in a staged burglary said he would "never ever" think of killing her.

Gurpreet Singh, 43, told Birmingham Crown Court he loved his wife, Sarbjit Kaur, who was found dead at their Wolverhampton home last year.

He told jurors: "I love my wife, she loves me and I would never ever think of this."

Mr Singh denies her murder as well as a charge of soliciting the murder of his first wife, Amandeep Kaur, in 2014.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur was strangled at the home she shared with Mr Singh in Wolverhampton

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found dead at the couple's home in Rookery Lane on 16 February 2018.

Mr Singh's first wife died on a trip to India. According to her death certificate it was due to a brain haemorrhage.

The court previously heard from Heera Singh Uppal, who claimed to be a former employee of Mr Singh, who he said offered to pay him £20,000 to kill Amandeep Kaur.

Mr Singh denied the allegation and said he had not employed Mr Uppal at his company.

Image copyright Google Image caption Prosectors allege Mr Singh staged a botched burglary at their home when his wife was killed

The court heard the businessman had married Sarbjit Kaur by July 2015, and within "a couple of weeks" Mr Singh discovered his new wife "had no right to live here" [in the UK].

Prosecutors allege Mr Singh and an unknown accomplice killed her before ransacking the house "to make it look like a burglary gone wrong".

"What happened here may be blindingly obvious," David Mason QC said. "After Mr Singh has got back from the school run he had already planned to kill Sarbjit."

The identity of the mystery accomplice may never be known, he said.

The trial continues.

