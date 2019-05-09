Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lawyers representing Wolves last year tried to have the case thrown out

A man who sued Wolverhampton Wanderers after saying he designed a wolf's head motif used on players' shirts has taken his fight to the High Court.

Peter Davies claims he drew the wolf's head logo at school in the early 1960s and entered it in a competition.

Mr Davies says he recognised the drawing in 1979 and has made a copyright complaint.

Bosses at the Premier League club dispute his claim and a trial is under way at the court in London.

Mr Justice Nugee is due to analyse evidence and legal argument over four days.

Mr Davies, who is in his early 70s, said he composed sketches after a teacher asked him to demonstrate an understanding of Blaise Pascal's Hexagrammum Mysticum theorem.

The former building industry manager, from Wolverhampton, said he entered the drawing in a competition run by an art gallery in the city.

He said he recognised it in 1979 when he noticed Wolves' new kit bore a wolf's head logo.

Mr Davies applied to register his design in 2016, the judge heard.

Lawyers representing Wolves last year tried to have the case thrown out after arguing there was "no reasonable cause of action".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.