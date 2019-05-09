Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected thief knocked on the police station door at about 08:00 BST

A wanted man driving a stolen car knocked on a police station door asking for help, telling officers he was being chased.

The 41-year-old called in at Newtown police station in Birmingham at about 08:00 BST.

West Midlands Police said he is alleged to have made off from a petrol station without paying last week.

Officers arrested the man and later described the incident on Twitter as an "epic fail".

On Twitter, police described it as "unbelievable".

It garnered a number of responses, with one user commenting that it would "save so much time and effort" if more criminals "came knocking on your door".

