A man was killed when a wall collapsed at a former munitions factory in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The wall inside the Grade II listed Unity Works in Vittoria Street came down just before 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

The ambulance service said one man was confirmed dead at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital and a third was treated at the scene.

Builders had been working at the site prior to the collapse.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff were faced with the aftermath of a wall collapse.

"Tragically, one man was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A second man was assessed and treated by ambulance staff before being taken to Sandwell Hospital.

"A third was assessed and discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Fire Service was also called to the site following the collapse and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

BBC Midlands Today reporter Giles Latcham said he had been told the collapse happened in The Unity Works, where a building project was under way.

The 1866 factory supplied troops during World War One and produced more than one million rifles, Birmingham Conservation Trust said.

