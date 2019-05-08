Image copyright @MatDanks666 Image caption Vittoria Street has been closed for emergency services to investigate the site

A building has collapsed in Birmingham, with at least one person seriously injured.

The building in Vittoria Street, Hockley, collapsed just before 18:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were at the scene with the fire and ambulance services. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Vittoria Street has been closed for emergency services to investigate the site. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

