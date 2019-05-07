Image caption A 23-year-old man was shot in St Vincent Street West in Ladywood

A man has been shot dead in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old man died in St Vincent Street West in Ladywood just after 17:00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Two men, aged 20 and 19, are also being treated at hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

No-one has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing, the force said. Extra patrols have been put on in the area to reassure residents.

Image caption Extra patrols are being put on in the area to reassure residents

