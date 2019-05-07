Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a 21-year-old woman was found dead in Rakegate Close, Oxley

The body of a 21-year-old woman has been found at a house in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to an address in Rakegate Close, Oxley, at around 09.15 BST, on Sunday.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained" after a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive", West Midlands Police said.

A man, 23, was arrested in connection with her death. He has since been released on police bail and inquires are ongoing.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from the force's homicide team, said: "We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman and we'll be doing all we can to support them at such a distressing time."

