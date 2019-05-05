Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Birmingham Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne made the announcement on Sunday Politics Midlands

An MP said he is to seek the Labour nomination for West Midlands Mayor.

Birmingham Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne, who served as a Treasury Minister during the last Labour government, revealed his intentions on the Sunday Politics Midlands programme on BBC1.

If he wins the internal party selection contest he would go forward as the party's candidate for the election in May next year.

Conservative Andy Street is expected to seek a second term as Mayor.

Mr Street was elected as the West Midlands' first elected regional mayor in May 2017.

The mayor heads the West Midlands Combined Authority, made up of seven constituent member councils - Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull and all four Black Country boroughs of Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Image caption Conservative Andy Street is the incumbent West Midlands Mayor

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.