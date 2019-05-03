Image caption Steve Trow has told fellow Labour councillors he will step down from his role

A council leader has said he is standing down - just hours after his party retained power at the authority in the local elections.

Steve Trow has been leader of Sandwell Council for just two months following the departure of previous borough boss Steve Eling.

He told fellow Labour councillors he did not want the top job for "personal reasons".

The party will begin selecting a new leader over the next three weeks.

Councillors were told of his decision just hours after Labour won all 24 contested seats, which gave them complete control of all available 72 seats.

Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption Councillor Steve Eling stepped down as the former leader after a party suspension

In an email - seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service - the Sandwell leader cited "changing personal circumstances" and "family obligations" for his decision to step down.

He wrote: "I congratulate all of our candidates on what has been a sometimes difficult but hard-fought campaign, and on another clean sweep by the Labour Party.

"I am also however writing to announce that I will be stepping down as leader of the group.

"Over recent weeks, changing personal circumstances and increasing family obligations mean that the time is right for me now to hand over to a new leadership of the council."

He went on to say he would continue representing his Old Warley ward, but would not be seeking any other roles or positions within the party.

He added: "My tenure as leader may have been shorter than I had intended, but I am sure that the people and communities of Sandwell will be able to remain confident that their future is in good hands."

Mr Trow has refused to comment further.

