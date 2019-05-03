A woman has been seriously hurt in what police believe was a hit-and-run in Coventry.

She was found in Roseberry Avenue just after midnight after paramedics were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

She was taken to hospital and is currently in a critical condition.

A 64-year-old man, thought to have been driving a silver Volvo, was later arrested in Ansty Road in the city on suspicion of drink-driving.

Det Sgt Kelly Mills said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation to determine how this woman was injured.

"We believe there were two men at the scene in a blue car and we are directly appealing to them as they could hold key information into what happened.

"We are also appealing to anyone who saw a silver Volvo convertible in the area at the time and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward."

The road was closed following the collision but has since reopened, the force said.

