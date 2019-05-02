Image copyright @snappersk Image caption A woman, 20, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries

A woman is in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in a suspected city centre robbery.

The 20-year-old victim was found collapsed in Bull Street, Birmingham, at 21:40 BST on Wednesday.

It is believed her handbag was stolen, West Midlands Police said.

The woman received specialist trauma care before being taken to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Bull Street was cordoned off for inquiries to take place.

The road remains closed with some disruption to travel in the area possible, Birmingham City Council said.