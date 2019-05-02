Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham bag snatch victim critically ill

  • 2 May 2019
A police car at the scene Image copyright @snappersk
Image caption A woman, 20, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries

A woman is in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in a suspected city centre robbery.

The 20-year-old victim was found collapsed in Bull Street, Birmingham, at 21:40 BST on Wednesday.

It is believed her handbag was stolen, West Midlands Police said.

The woman received specialist trauma care before being taken to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Bull Street was cordoned off for inquiries to take place.

The road remains closed with some disruption to travel in the area possible, Birmingham City Council said.

Image copyright @snappersk
Image caption The scene remained cordoned off after the suspected robbery in the city centre

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites