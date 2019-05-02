Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jordan Moazami was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing in Harborne on 24 April

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Jordan Moazami, from Quinton, Birmingham, was killed in Tennal Road in Harborne on 24 April.

Moshood Giwa, 19, of Dimsdale Road, Northfield, has been charged with murder as well as a public order offence in connection with the death.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, is also charged with murder. He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance on 29 May.

Two other men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Moazami died of stab injuries.

