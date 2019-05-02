Image caption Shahan Mir told police that he put 1ml of Lactulose in Farah Abdulquader's bottle

A pharmacist who admitted putting laxative in a trainee's water bottle has been cleared of doing it with intent to annoy.

Shahan Mir told police he put 1ml of Lactulose in Farah Abdulquader's bottle at Boots at Birmingham's Fort Shopping Park.

Christopher Hopkins, defending, told the court Mr Mir had a "moment of madness" that "cost him dearly".

Mr Mir, of Kings Heath, has since lost his job, the court heard.

The 34-year-old, of Colebourne Road, was acquitted of causing a noxious thing to be taken with intent to annoy at Birmingham Crown Court.

Image caption The 34-year-old of Colebourne Road, Kings Heath, put his head in his hands and thanked the jury when he was cleared

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.