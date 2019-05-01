Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shahan Mir previously said he never intended for the trainee to drink the water mixed with laxative

A pharmacist who "spiked" his trainee's water with a laxative lost his job and has been unable to find work since, a court heard.

Shahan Mir told police he put Lactulose in Farah Abdulquader's bottle after she kept leaving it unattended at Boots at Birmingham's Fort Shopping Park.

The 34-year-old denies causing a noxious thing to be taken with intent to annoy.

The jury has retired to consider its verdict.

Ms Abdulquader spat the liquid out but later fell ill, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

In a police interview, Mr Mir, of Colebourne Road, Kings Heath, admitted putting 1ml of Lactulose in 200ml of water.

Prosecutor Andrew Baker told the jury: "You may be shocked that someone who is a qualified pharmacist, a professional man could spike somebody with something that is deeply unpleasant."

Christopher Hopkins, defending, said Mr Mir had a "moment of madness" that "cost him dearly".

He has since been dismissed from Boots and unable to find further employment, Mr Hopkins added.

In his summing up, Judge Murray Creed said the effects of the laxative could be both physical and psychological.

"You must be sure that when he did the act he intended to annoy, to injure, to aggrieve" Judge Creed said.

The amount of laxative consumed by Ms Abdulquader on 21 March 2018 will never be known as the liquid was not retained.

