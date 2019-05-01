Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Remal Hunt died on Church Road in Erdington when he was shot on 18 April

A man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old father shot in a Birmingham street.

Remal Hunt, remembered by his family as a "very much-loved son, brother and father", was shot in the chest and died on Church Road in Erdington on 18 April.

Keanu Bedward was arrested by police at Manchester Airport on Monday.

The 24-year-old, of Norfolk Road, Erdington, is due before magistrates in Birmingham.

