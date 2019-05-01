Image caption A police cordon remains in place at the scene in Balsall Heath, Birmingham

A 21-year-old man has been shot in the face in Birmingham.

The victim was found in cardiac arrest by paramedics at a flat in Edgbaston Road, Balsall Heath, at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said he had had emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries and remained in a critical condition.

A cordon is in place to allow for forensic examinations to take place and officers are speaking to witnesses.

The force said: "The investigation is at an early stage and officers are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances and motive for the incident."

