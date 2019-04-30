Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shahan Mir said he never intended for the trainee pharmacist to drink the water mixed with laxative

A pharmacist who put a laxative into his trainee's water bottle did it in a "moment of madness," a jury heard.

Shahan Mir said he wanted to "shock" his colleague after she kept leaving her drink unattended in the dispensary at Boots Fort Parkway, Birmingham.

Farah Abdulquader spat the liquid out and said she later fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Mr Mir, 34, denies causing a noxious thing to be taken with intent to annoy.

During an interview with West Midlands Police, he admitting mixing 1ml of Lactulose in 200ml of water on 21 March 2018.

He said he "never intended" for her to drink it and was unable to warn her as he dealt with a customer.

Mr Mir, of Colebourne Road, Kings Heath, said the "yellow and sticky substance" was clearly visible.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mir said he regrets "doing what I did" at the Boots pharmacy in Fort Parkway, near Erdington

During the police interview, he said his actions were "unpremeditated" and he was reacting to her being in breach of Boots' strict security rules.

"My intention was to remove the bottle. I regret doing what I did," said Mr Mir.

"It was a moment of madness.

"I was trying to shock her. But in hindsight I have caused her distress. I am sorry to her."

Mr Mir said he had a "good relationship" with Ms Abdulquader, whom he was tutoring through her pharmacist training.

The hearing was told he had also spoken to bosses about her behaviour after she brought her drink to the dispensary in the days leading up to the incident.

The trial continues.

