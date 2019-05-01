Image copyright Court Collaboration Image caption One of the towers in the development will stand at 51 storeys tall

Plans for what would be Birmingham's tallest ever building have been revealed.

Developers hope to build the 51-storey One Eastside residential tower close to the location of the new HS2 station on Curzon Street.

At 160m (525ft) high it would be bigger than the BT Tower, the city's current tallest structure.

The company behind the scheme described it as an "exciting addition" to the city's skyline.

Curzon Street station is due to open in 2026 as part of the planned HS2 rail network running between London and Birmingham.

Image copyright WSP Image caption The new Curzon Street station will be the Birmingham terminus of the HS2 route

According to plans, the development will include the 51-storey tower and another 15-storey one, containing a total of 667 one and two-bedroom apartments.

At the top, a residents' "sky lounge" will include a bar, dining area and terrace while a gym and cinema are also proposed.

It would be taller than the 152m (498ft) BT Tower and almost twice the height of the city's iconic Rotunda.

Anthony McCourt from developers Court Collaboration, said: "One Eastside is a hugely exciting addition to Birmingham's skyline.

"Sat adjacent to the new Curzon Street HS2 front door, it'll help form a new and confident-looking city and region for those that use the rail line and come to Birmingham."

Developers say they hope to complete the scheme by March 2023.

