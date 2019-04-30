Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jordan Moazami was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing in Harborne

A teenager has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Jordan Moazami, from Quinton, Birmingham, was killed in Tennal Road in Harborne on 24 April.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Moshood Giwa, 19, of Dimsdale Road, Northfield was also charged with a public order offence in connection with the death.

He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until 2 May.

Two other men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

A post mortem examination found Mr Moazami died of stab injuries.

Det Insp Michelle Allen, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This is such a tragic loss of a life that has shocked the local community.

"These events have left Jordan's family devastated and our thoughts remain with them."

She urged anyone who was near Tennal Road at the time of the stabbing to speak to police.

Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption West Midlands Police carried out extra patrols in Harborne following the stabbing

