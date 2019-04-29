Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were found with serious injuries near to Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Police want to trace a man who was attacked in a triple stabbing which left two other men were seriously hurt.

The two men were found on North Street near to Wolverhampton Civic Hall during the early hours of Sunday and remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Monday.

The third man, understood to be a Romanian national, had a cut hand and fled before police arrived.

He sought treatment at a triage centre in the city and then got into a taxi.

The man, who is understood to speak little English, went into a Go Cars vehicle and asked to be taken to Dunkley Street, but was dropped off in Waterloo Road as he did not have enough money, police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, aged in his mid-20s and slim. He had short black hair and a short black beard.

Another person, who police described as a suspect, made off towards Waterloo Road on a pushbike, the West Midlands force said.

Det Sgt Chris Jones, who is leading the investigation, said it was keen to trace the third man "to speak to him about the circumstances of this violent stabbing".

He said: "Naturally he'll have vital information about what happened and we're keen for him to come forward and speak to us in order to progress the on-going inquiry and find the person responsible.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area in particular a member of the public (a witness) who cycled through the subway just prior to the attack. CCTV shows that he was chased for a short distance by one of the victims."

