Image copyright Highways England Image caption A serious crash has blocked traffic in both directions on the M6

A serious crash between two lorries on the M6 led to all lanes being closed in both directions.

Highways England said there were delays of at least an hour on the southbound carriageway and about 30 minutes northbound between junctions 8 and 9.

Ambulance services are at the scene between the junctions for Birmingham and Wednesbury.

The northbound carriageway has since reopened but there are still long delays.

A spokesperson said the agency was "working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible".

The crash happened at about 11:40 BST and has caused disruption stretching to junction 7 on the northbound carriageway.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the crash involved one flatbed lorry and an HGV.

All lanes had to be closed to enable an air ambulance to land safely to provide treatment to the driver of the flatbed lorry, who had to be cut free from his cab by the fire service and had suffered serious injuries to his legs.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The driver of the second lorry was unharmed.

Highways England thanked drivers for their patience and has published diversion routes on its website.

