Image copyright Google Image caption The triple stabbing happened near Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Two men have been seriously injured in a triple stabbing in a city centre.

The men were found with knife wounds on North Street near Wolverhampton Civic Hall, just after midnight.

They are being treated in hospital where they are described as being in a serious but stable condition. A third man sustained minor injuries.

CCTV and forensic inquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances around the attack, West Midlands Police said.

