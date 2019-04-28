Thousands of people have taken part in Vaisakhi celebrations in Birmingham.
Two processions made their way from Smethwick and Hockley to Handsworth Park, where a free community event was held in the afternoon.
The gathering included Sikh cultural activities, a children's play area and arts and crafts exhibitions.
The event celebrating the birth of Sikh Khalsa had an area for worship, Darbar, that was open to all communities to visit and understand the Sikh faith.
Food was prepared by various Gurdwaras from across Birmingham and the Black Country.
