Image copyright SANTOSH KAUR Image caption Two processions made their way to a community event in Handsworth Park

Thousands of people have taken part in Vaisakhi celebrations in Birmingham.

Two processions made their way from Smethwick and Hockley to Handsworth Park, where a free community event was held in the afternoon.

The gathering included Sikh cultural activities, a children's play area and arts and crafts exhibitions.

The event celebrating the birth of Sikh Khalsa had an area for worship, Darbar, that was open to all communities to visit and understand the Sikh faith.

Food was prepared by various Gurdwaras from across Birmingham and the Black Country.

Image caption The route included Graham Street in the Jewellery Quarter area of the city

Image caption The Hockley procession started in the morning, with those taking part walking along Frederick Street

Image caption Celebrations were organised by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Birmingham

Image caption The event was open to all members of the community

Image copyright SANTOSH KAUR Image caption Darbar Sahib was the focal point for the celebrations in a marquee at the park

Image copyright Santosh Kaur Image caption The processions ended at the park in the afternoon

Image copyright SANTOSH KAUR Image caption People were served food outside the Soho Road Gurdwara

