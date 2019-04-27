Four in hospital after Ladywood tower block fire
Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire on the fourth floor of a Birmingham tower block.
Up to 15 adults and 12 children were evacuated from Wells Tower in Ladywood after the blaze broke out in a flat at about 11:40 BST, fire crews said.
The four were were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.
It is believed the fire was started by smoking materials, like a discarded cigarette, a spokesperson for the West Midlands fire service added.
Crews from five fire engines were sent to the scene to put out the blaze which was contained in the one flat.