Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Remal Hunt died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Police investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man shot dead in the street have said the suspect may have fled the country.

Remal Hunt, 28, was shot in the chest in Church Road, Erdington, Birmingham, at about 12:00 BST on 18 April.

West Midlands Police identified 24-year-old Keanu Bedward as the prime suspect in his murder.

The force believes Mr Bedward is no longer in the UK and that Mr Hunt was "directly targeted".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Keanu Bedward was identified as the prime suspect in Mr Hunt's murder

Detectives also revealed that two black VW Golf cars believed to have been involved in the shooting have been recovered.

It is thought that Mr Hunt was travelling in one and Mr Bedward in the other.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the two cars in the area around the time of the shooting.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said Mr Hunt's family was "distraught".

In a statement, they remembered him as a "very much-loved son, brother and father".

