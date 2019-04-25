Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Betsy Malpass's final days were dominated by the stress of the robbery and the loss of her life savings, Crimestoppers said

An 83-year-old woman died days after a burglary during which her life savings were stolen.

Four bogus water company workers tricked their way into Betsy Malpass's Dudley home in a "terrifying burglary", West Midlands Police said.

She was taken to hospital the following weekend and her final days in February were "dominated" by stress.

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information.

It is believed the offenders arrived her home in Corporation Road, Kates Hill, in a black Audi.

The suspects are all described as white men, police said.

The force said one was thought to be in his mid-20s and about 5ft 10ins tall with a chubby face. He was wearing a black hat and scarf.

Ms Malpass died three days after being taken to hospital following the burglary.

Crimestoppers spokesperson Gary Murray said the burglary "ended with terrible consequences after a wonderful older lady died".

He said: "She had suffered a horrendous ordeal in her own home, where she had lived independently.

"Her last days were dominated by the stress of this robbery and the loss of all of her life savings."

A reward of up to £5,000 was available to anyone providing information directly to the charity "which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible" for the crime.

