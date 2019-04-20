Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Crews from Sutton Coldfield used an extending ladder and flotation device to retrieve the dog

A dog named Jesus was rescued from a lake by firefighters on Good Friday.

The four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier-mix was saved from the water in Sutton Park at about 14:30 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Crews used a ladder and flotation device to retrieve him.

He was named Jesus by his owners three years ago to the day, when he was re-homed on Good Friday 2016. Watch commander Nigel Cox said the rescue was more "unusual" than crews were used to.

"There were about 100 members of the public on the bank when we get there, some threatening to jump in to get the dog", he said.

"The dog had been in the lake for about 30 minutes and was going underneath the water and reappearing, so a decision was made to get a fire fighter into the water to retrieve him.

"The rescue only took five minutes but the owners were overjoyed to have him back."

The fire crew thanked the public for not trying to enter the "freezing" water themselves.

