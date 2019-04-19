Image copyright Express & Star Image caption The collision happened on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton on Wednesday

A man has been charged with causing the death of a motorbike pillion passenger following a crash involving a car.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday.

Nash Dupree Moseley, 22, of Slim Avenue, Wolverhampton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded ahead of appearing before magistrates in Walsall later.

The family of the victim, who is yet to be formally named, is being supported by specialist officers, West Midlands Police said.

