Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leneto Kellengbeck died of multiple stab wounds

Police investigating the murder of a father-of-one who was stabbed to death have been granted 36 hours of extra time to question a suspect.

Leneto "Lenny" Kellengbeck, 24, was stabbed to death in Arran Way, in the Smith's Wood area of Solihull, on 29 March.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday night, West Midlands Police said.

Previously, Mr Kellengbeck's mother said his death "ripped out" her heart.

Post-mortem tests revealed Mr Kellengbeck, who has a two-year-old daughter, died of "multiple stab wounds".

Previously, Det Insp Jim Colclough, from the force's homicide team, said the arrest was "a significant development in our investigation".

During an appeal for information, Ms Coley-Hartley said he "didn't have any enemies", while his girlfriend Emily Coe said she had to remind their daughter "Daddy is in Heaven".

