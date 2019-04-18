Image copyright CCTV-13 Image caption Kong Linlin is a correspondent for China's official state broadcaster

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chinese journalist who failed to appear before magistrates.

Kong Linlin, 49, was charged with common assault after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on 30 September 2018.

A summons was posted to her address in King's Cross, London, for a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

She is alleged to have assaulted a delegate during a discussion about political freedoms in Hong Kong.

The case against Ms Kong, a London-based correspondent for China's official state broadcaster CCTV, was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in November but was later reinstated.

After she failed to attend the hearing, a warrant for her arrest was issued by a deputy district judge.

