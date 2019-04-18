Birmingham & Black Country

Chinese journalist Kong Linlin faces arrest over 'Tory slap' claim

  • 18 April 2019
Linlin Kong Image copyright CCTV-13
Image caption Kong Linlin is a correspondent for China's official state broadcaster

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chinese journalist who failed to appear before magistrates.

Kong Linlin, 49, was charged with common assault after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on 30 September 2018.

A summons was posted to her address in King's Cross, London, for a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

She is alleged to have assaulted a delegate during a discussion about political freedoms in Hong Kong.

The case against Ms Kong, a London-based correspondent for China's official state broadcaster CCTV, was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in November but was later reinstated.

After she failed to attend the hearing, a warrant for her arrest was issued by a deputy district judge.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites