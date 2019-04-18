Image copyright @AlexHaines Image caption The ambulance service said it was called by a member of the public to Church Road

A man has been shot dead in a residential street.

The 28-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was killed at about 12:00 BST on Church Road in Erdington, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the man's family had been informed and a murder investigation was under way.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an air ambulance and critical care car to the scene after being alerted by a member of the public, a spokesman said.

