Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdul Khaya, 42, has been jailed for life over the murder of his warehouse colleague

A man who admitted murdering his warehouse colleague by stabbing him in the head in a row over money has been jailed for life.

Father-of-two Bile Siyad, 41, suffered a catastrophic brain injury following the attack in Coventry Road, Small Heath.

He died in hospital a short time after the stabbing on 3 November.

Abdul Khaya, 42, was sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court.

West Midlands Police said Khaya approached the victim while "shouting and demanding money".

He then pulled out a knife and inflicted a single stab wound to Mr Siyad's head, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption The family of Bile Mohammed Siyad said they were left "devastated" by his death

The killer booked a coach journey for the following day in an attempt to flee the area, but at the last minute "had a change of heart" and handed himself in, police said.

On 21 February Khaya, of Bankes Road, Small Heath, pleaded guilty to murder at court. He was jailed on Wednesday.

Mr Siyah's family paid tribute to him at the time of his death saying he was a "hard-working and well-respected in the community".

In a statement they said: "Bile was a wonderful man, loved by his family and especially his two children.

"His loss has devastated all who knew him."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Bile Mohammed Siyad was fatally stabbed at a warehouse in Coventry Road, Small Heath

Det Sgt Neal Hudson said it was a "senseless and vicious attack over a small amount of money".

"It has left a family devastated and two children who will now grow up without their father," added the officer.

