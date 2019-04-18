Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leneto Kellengbeck died of multiple stab wounds

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father-of-one was stabbed to death.

Leneto "Lenny" Kellengbeck, 24, suffered fatal stab injuries in Arran Way, in the Smith's Wood area of Solihull, after 23:00 GMT on 29 March.

West Midlands Police said the arrest was made on Wednesday night.

Last week Mr Kellengbeck's mother Jasmine Coley-Hartley told how her heart felt like it had been "ripped out" after the killing.

Police said he died shortly after the attack.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Kellengbeck, who has a two-year-old daughter, died of "multiple stab wounds".

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene after Mr Kellengbeck's death

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from the force's homicide team, said police were "determined" to get Mr Kellengbeck's family "the answers they so desperately need".

"This arrest is a significant development in our investigation," he added.

"Only last week Leneto's family bravely spoke about the devastating impact his death has had on them."

During an appeal for information, Ms Coley-Hartley said he "didn't have any enemies", while his girlfriend Emily Coe said she had to remind their daughter "Daddy is in Heaven".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.