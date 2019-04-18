Man dies in Bilston crash involving motorbike and car
A man has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton, at about 21:04 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man, believed to be the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An off-duty nurse had tried to save him but he suffered a cardiac arrest and died, the service added.
