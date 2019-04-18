Birmingham & Black Country

Man dies in Bilston crash involving motorbike and car

  • 18 April 2019
Bradley Lane in Bilston Image copyright Express & Star
Image caption The man, believed to be the motorcyclist, died at the scene of the collision

A man has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton, at about 21:04 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man, believed to be the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An off-duty nurse had tried to save him but he suffered a cardiac arrest and died, the service added.

