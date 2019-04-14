Birmingham & Black Country

Teenager injured in Bordesley Green drive-by shooting

  • 14 April 2019
Pretoria Road, Bordesley Green Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during a drive-by shooting as he sat in a car

West Midlands Police said the occupant of a vehicle fired at a silver Ford Mondeo in Pretoria Road, Bordesley Green, at about 20.30 BST on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

