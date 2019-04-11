Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leneto Kellengbeck was stabbed to death on 29 March

A mother has said it felt like her heart had been "ripped out" after her son was stabbed to death.

Leneto Kellengbeck, 24, died from multiple stab wounds in Arran Way, in the Smith's Wood area of Solihull, after 23:00 GMT on 29 March.

His mother Jasmine Coley-Hartley said he "didn't have any enemies", while his girlfriend said she has to remind their daughter "daddy is in heaven".

His family appealed to the public as a murder investigation continues.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with Mr Kellengbeck's death.

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene after Mr Kellengbeck's death

Ms Coley-Hartley described her son as "her world" and added: "My heart bleeds. It's like someone's just come and ripped it out. I'm just feeling empty."

His girlfriend Emily Coe said she looks at their daughter and "just grieves for her".

"She forgets and I tell her 'daddy has gone to heaven'. He's not going to be able to take you to the ice cream shop. He's not going to kiss your knees better when you fall over'," she said.

"But she still asks and she says 'no mummy I don't want you, where's daddy?' And I have to tell her again and again."

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "From CCTV inquiries we see there are a number of people either walking on Arran Way or that locality or in cars driving through that area at the time when this offence took place.

"I plead with those people to please come forward to speak to the police, speak to professionals, they might hold information and they don't realise how significant that piece of information is."

