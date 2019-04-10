Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven Day died on 16 July last year

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder nine months after a fatal hit-and-run in Solihull.

Steven Day, 46, was struck by a Volkswagen Golf on Warwick Road, Olton, and died at the scene on 16 July.

West Midlands Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested earlier and remains in custody.

A 19-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and dangerous driving has been released pending further investigation.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley, from the force's homicide team, added: "We're still working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened and help provide answers for Steven's family.

"This arrest is a significant development in our investigation and Steven's family are being kept fully up to date."

In a previous statement, Mr Day's family said: "Our lives have suddenly changed with the sad news that Steven has been tragically killed."

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Warwick Road was closed between Old Warwick Road and Richmond Road following the crash

