Image copyright Google Image caption A man was shot in the shoulder on Timbers Way

A man has been shot in the shoulder in a park in the West Midlands.

The man, 19, was sitting on a bench in Larches Park on Timbers Way, Sparkbrook, Birmingham, in the early hours of the morning, police said.

He took himself to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be serious.

No arrests have yet been made, following the incident at about 01:45 BST, and West Midlands Police said anyone with information should contact the force.

