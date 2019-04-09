Image copyright PA Image caption A jury cleared PC Colin Noble of misconduct in a public office

A police officer accused of having "sexually groomed" a domestic violence victim has been found not guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Colin Noble, 47, who was secretly recorded by the woman making remarks like "we could be good together", was acquitted at Birmingham Crown Court.

PC Noble, of West Midlands Police, denied the charge, saying his comments were "merely rapport-building".

The police watchdog said he faced a force disciplinary hearing.

During a week-long trial, PC Noble told the court he was trying to build rapport and help his inquiries as he otherwise feared the woman would be fobbed off by "lazy" colleagues.

Prosecutor Robert Price said the "concerned" woman had made the recordings because she feared nobody would believe her.

The court heard the comments had left her feeling "horrible and intimidated".

Jurors were told PC Noble was based at Stechford, Birmingham, serving with the force's public protection unit.

PC Noble, who has 17 years' service, was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement after the trial, the IOPC said: "Our investigation, completed in April last year, found that PC Noble had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

"This was accepted by the force, which is expected to organise a hearing in due course."

