Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Natalie Putt went missing from her home in Lower Gornal, Dudley, in 2003

Relatives of a young mother, who police believe has been murdered, say they will never give up searching for her.

Natalie Putt went missing from her home in Lower Gornal, Dudley, aged 17 in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week old son.

She was likely to have died at home or nearby on the day she disappeared, a coroner ruled in January.

Her sister has travelled to Wales on what would have been Natalie's 33rd birthday to lay a stone in her memory.

Ms Putt's body has never been found and, recording an open verdict, coroner Zafar Siddique said it was unclear how she died.

Image caption Rebecca Coggins said her sister "deserves a beautiful resting place"

Sister Rebecca Coggins appealed for anyone with information to speak up, saying: "You were probably very, very young, it was a spur of the moment, whatever the circumstances, just put it right.

"Make it right for that baby, who is now a grown boy, for my children, her brothers, her sisters, her dad, put it right."

Ms Coggins has travelled to Machynlleth in Powys to lay a stone in her sister's memory on their mother's grave.

She said: "The person quite literally could get away with murder, but not while I'm alive. I will keep on campaigning and campaigning and campaigning to make sure that we find Natalie.

"That beautiful girl deserves a beautiful resting place."

Woodland near Aberystwyth-born Ms Putt's home was searched in October 2017 and in June of that year four graves were dug up after police received new information.

At the inquest, West Midlands Police said the investigation remained open but was not active.

In a statement this week, a force spokesman said: "The investigation into the disappearance and murder of Natalie Putt continues.

"If anyone has any information - no matter how insignificant they feel it might be - we urge them to contact the investigation team on 101."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption No-one has been charged in connection with Natalie Putt's disappearance

