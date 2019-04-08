Image copyright PA Image caption Antonio Boparan was estimated to be going 71mph at the time of the crash

A driver who caused the death of a girl nine years after a crash left her disabled will not have his jail term reviewed.

Antonio Boparan crashed head-on into Cerys Edwards' parents' car at 70mph in Sutton Coldfield in 2006.

Cerys needed 24-hour specialist care until her death nine years later.

Her father Gareth Edwards said it was a "mockery of justice" Boparan's 18-month sentence would not be challenged by the Attorney General.

Millionaire's son Boparan was 19 when he was behind the wheel of a Range Rover Sport which crashed into a Jeep Cherokee driven by Cerys' mother Tracey.

He had overtaken at least two other cars and was speeding at 71mph in a 30mph limit when the crash happened on 11 November 2006, the court heard.

Cerys, who was aged just one, sustained what a doctor described as a "catastrophic severance of the high spinal cord" and was left brain damaged.

She died a month before her 10th birthday following complications caused by an infection.

In February, 32-year-old Boparan pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court last month.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC said Boparan had shown "an arrogant disregard for the safety of others" when he drove that day, causing "catastrophic" injuries to Cerys.

Following the sentencing a member of the public applied to the Attorney General's Office to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

But the Attorney General's office said on Monday the case would not be referred.

"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case," a spokesman said.

Mr Edwards said it was "a mockery of the justice system."

He added: "I've learned not to expect too much, then I don't have so far to come down, when I've been let down.

"[But] at the end of the day, he is in prison."

Boparan was jailed for 18 months, but will only serve half that time in prison before he is released on licence.

