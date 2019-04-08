Image copyright Family handout Image caption West Midlands Police said the investigation into Keelan's death was ongoing

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder almost a year after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Keelan Wilson, 15, was injured following reports of a group of youths fighting on Langley Road, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on 29 May.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from stab wounds.

West Midlands Police said the boy will be questioned later.

Six other teenagers have previously been arrested in connection with the death and have been released pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the force's homicide unit, said: "This is a further significant development in our investigation. We continue to work on a number of leads and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has provided us with information.

"The investigation into Keelan's tragic death remains ongoing and we are determined to bring his killer or killers to justice.

