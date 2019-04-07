Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police urge anyone with information on Cameron Pace's whereabouts to contact them

A man who is suspected of stabbing a woman and ramming a police car is being hunted by police in the West Midlands.

Cameron Pace is wanted after a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in her stomach at a house in Tipton on Friday morning.

He was seen by officers driving a car in Brick Kiln Lane in the town on Saturday night, but rammed the police car in an attempt to escape before fleeing on foot.

The woman was released from hospital later on Friday, police said.

The stabbing, which happened in Queens Road at about 11:15 BST, was being treated as a domestic incident and Mr Pace was known to the victim.

Image caption The stabbing happened in Queens Road in Tipton on Friday

Det Insp Dave Sproson from West Midlands Police said: "If anyone believes they have seen Cameron Pace, or suspects they know where he is, I'd ask them to get in contact immediately.

"I would also ask Cameron himself to make contact. We need to speak to him to understand what has happened and to hear his side of the story."