Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Dempsey is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with stealing a car with a baby inside and driving it dangerously during a police pursuit.

James Dempsey, 35, from Solihull, is accused of taking the five-month old from outside his home in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday.

The boy was later found unharmed in a car next to Birmingham Airport on Thursday evening.

Mr Dempsey is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, accused of child abduction and motoring offences.

The 35-year-old is also charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and theft.

Skip Twitter post by @brumpolice #UPDATE | The missing baby boy has been found safe and well. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is currently in custody. A huge thank you to everyone for all your support. pic.twitter.com/aKHF59zYRm — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) April 4, 2019 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.