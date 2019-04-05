Image copyright Google Image caption PC Jonathon Hillier Tasered a man in Ellerton Road, Birmingham

A police officer who shot a workman in the face with a Taser has been cleared of an assault charge.

PC Jonathon Hillier, a serving West Midlands Police officer, told Birmingham Crown Court he had feared he would be assaulted.

But prosecutors alleged his use of the Taser on Scott Cutler in Ellerton Road, Birmingham, on February 22 last year was "an unreasonable and criminal act".

PC Hiller was found not guilty by a unanimous verdict.

The 38-year-old officer, from Sutton Coldfield, had denied a charge of actual bodily harm, claiming he acted reasonably and lawfully.

He said he had initially tried to handcuff Mr Cutler for allegedly breaching public order laws, but was hindered by him struggling.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.