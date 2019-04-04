Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police believe the baby is with James Dempsey, who is known to the child's mother

A manhunt has been launched after a five-month-old boy went missing in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

Police are searching for James Dempsey, who is known to the baby's mother.

His car - a silver Vauxhall Astra with the number plate NH05 OWP - was last seen just before 01:00 BST on the A5 heading towards Coventry.

West Midlands Police appealed to Mr Dempsey to get in touch, said it was concerned for the baby's safety and the family were "anxious and worried".

Officers believe the pair could still be in the Birmingham area but said it was also possible they had travelled "elsewhere in the country".

Appealing directly to Mr Dempsey, Det Ch Insp Ian Ingram said: "Contact us or the baby's family so we can arrange for him to be reunited with his mother - or to take the baby to a place of safety, such as a hospital".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.