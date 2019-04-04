Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was travelling on Finchley Road, Kingstanding

A 12-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted on a bus, according to reports to police who are investigating.

The West Midlands force's inquiry involves a bus travelling in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on Saturday 16 March.

The girl's mother told Birmingham Live that about six men were involved.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

A spokesman said: "Police are investigating reports a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Finchley Road, Kingstanding, just before [15:00 GMT] on March 16."

Inquiries are continuing, he added.