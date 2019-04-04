Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with a serious stab wound in a property in Alwold Court, Barnes Hill, at around 01:00 BST

A woman is being held by police on suspicion of murder after a man died in a stabbing in Birmingham.

The 53-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was known to the victim, West Midlands Police said.

The man, 52, who has not yet been named, died in hospital on Tuesday, following the attack in the Selly Oak area of the city.

He was found with a serious stab wound in a property in Alwold Court, Barnes Hill, at around 01:00 BST.

The woman was originally held on suspicion of assault but is now being questioned on suspicion of murder.

She remains in custody and detectives have been granted more time to question her.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from the force's homicide team, said: "A man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time.

"A woman known to him has been arrested but I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

