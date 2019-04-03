Image copyright Birmingham Inquests Image caption The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at the two pubs in November 1974

The coroner at the inquests into the deaths of 21 people in the Birmingham pub bombings has instructed the jury to return a verdict of unlawful killing.

Sir Peter Thornton QC has begun summing up at the end of six weeks of evidence about explosions at two city centre pubs on 21 November 1974.

He directed the jury to answer "Yes" to the question whether the 21 people were unlawfully killed.

"This was murder in ordinary language and murder in law," he said.

The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at the Mulberry Bush in the base of the city's Rotunda and the Tavern in the Town in nearby New Street.

Image caption Coroner Sir Peter Thornton QC gave the jury eight questions to answer

The coroner listed eight questions about the bombings which the jury had to answer, including the adequacy of warnings telephoned to a local newspaper, whether the authorities had forewarnings of the attacks and whether the IRA was responsible.

He added: "When you look at all the circumstances of the pub bombings, you can be sure that those involved in this illegal and violent enterprise had the necessary intention.

"Consider the nature of the planting and priming of the bombs, the location of the bombs in crowded pubs. When you take this all into account there is only one answer.

"This was murder and you can be sure of it."

The jury is expected to retire later or on Thursday to consider its verdicts.

